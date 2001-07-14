Adtalem's Medical Schools Graduate More Than 750 Medical School Students1 at 2022 Commencement Ceremonies

Adtalem+Global+Education%26rsquo%3Bs (NYSE: ATGE) medical schools, American+University+of+the+Caribbean+School+of+Medicine (AUC) and Ross+University+School+of+Medicine (RUSM) celebrated more than 750 medical school graduates during their commencement ceremonies in Miami. Graduates from Adtalem’s medical schools join a network of more than 275,000 Adtalem alumni, with 22,000 medical school alumni.

AUC and RUSM combined achieved strong residency placements with a 95% first-time eligible residency attainment rate for 2021-22 graduates and expected graduates (as of April 5, 2022). AUC’s rate of 96% and RUSM’s of 95% are among the highest in Adtalem’s history and represents the fourth consecutive year at 90% or higher residency attainment. Of the combined current and former graduates at AUC and RUSM who secured residencies in 2022, 74% will enter primary care specialties helping to combat the critical physician shortage, which is expected to reach up to 124,000 by 2034.

Adtalem’s two medical schools continue to address the challenging workforce shortages in healthcare. Promoting access to medical care and health equity are key focus areas of Adtalem’s medical schools, and Adtalem addresses this by increasing the diversity of its medical school students. In 2022, 26% of Adtalem’s medical school graduates are of a race or ethnicity underrepresented in medicine, of which more than 100 identify as Black or African American.

“Critical healthcare needs and disparities existed across the country before the pandemic, and with COVID-19, underrepresented populations have been disproportionately impacted,” said John Danaher, MD, president, Adtalem Medical and Veterinary. “We are proud of our medical schools’ commitment to providing a high-quality medical school education to an increasingly diverse physician workforce.”

Both medical school ceremonies included student speakers, including AUC graduate and prior student government leader Christina Arche-Perez, MD, a Miami native. Arche-Perez, who is the first doctor in her family, will soon begin her residency training in pediatrics at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, her top choice program. RUSM student Uzoma Dike, MD, a Houston native, addressed his peers and will be starting his family medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch this summer.

Keynoting AUC’s ceremony was AUC Class of 2006 alum Steven Jackson, MD, who is program director and spinal cord injury specialist at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., and a patient experience and assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Minnesota Medical School. His research focuses on disparities and advancing health equity, a core tenet of his education at AUC.

At RUSM’s commencement, Selwyn O. Rogers Jr., MD, MPH, FACS, addressed the graduates. He is a widely respected surgeon, public health expert and founding director of the University of Chicago Medicine Trauma Center, where he works with leaders in the city's trauma network to expand trauma care on Chicago's South Side. Dr. Rogers has published numerous articles related to health disparities and the impact of race and ethnicity on surgical outcomes.

Participants in this year’s commencement ceremony from RUSM and AUC were born in 65 countries and 45 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Florida, California and New York were among the most common states graduates hailed from.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC School of Medicine) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC School of Medicine’s mission is to train tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC School of Medicine has more than 7,500 graduates, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC School of Medicine embraces collaboration, inclusion, and community service. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC School of Medicine has a diverse medical education program for today’s globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC School of Medicine on Twitter+%28%40aucmed%29, Instagram (%40aucmed_edu) and Facebook+%28%40aucmed%29.

About Ross University School of Medicine

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1978 and located in Barbados, RUSM has more than 15,000 alumni and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians. RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP).

For more information, please visit medical.rossu.edu and follow RUSM on Twitter+%28%40RossMedSchool%29, Instagram+%28%40rossmedschool%29 and Facebook+%28%40RossMedSchool%29.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

1 Includes students who have graduated during the academic year or who the Registrar's Office has designated as eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony.

