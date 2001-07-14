UEFA National Team Competitions Kick off on FOX Sports and FuboTV With UEFA Nations League™ Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports and FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) today announce coverage plans and broadcast schedules for the first window of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League™ 2022/23 competition.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 1, and continuing through to the end of the first window of match days on Tuesday, June 14, FOX Sports presents 44 UEFA Nations League™ 2022/23 matches across the FOX family of networks, including FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, Tubi and the FOX Sports App. UEFA Nations League™ marks+the+first+competition+in+the+network%26rsquo%3Bs+new+agreement+with+UEFA.

Sixty UEFA Nations League™ 2022/23 matches will stream+exclusively+on+sports-first+live+TV+streaming+platform+FuboTV%26rsquo%3Bs+Fubo+Sports+Network%2C as part of a FuboTV subscription package of more than 100 sports, news and entertainment channels. FuboTV will also stream select UEFA Nations League™ matches on Fubo Sports Network through its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO.

UEFA Nations League™ 2022/23 Highlights:

UEFA Nations League™ 2020/21 runner-up Spain open play on the second day of the competition vs. Portugal. Live coverage on FS1 starts at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, June 2 .

Reigning UEFA Nations League™ 2020/21 champion France makes their competition debut vs. Denmark on Friday, June 3 at 2:45 PM ET on FuboTV, while France’s clash with Croatia on Monday, June 6 , is set for FS1 with live coverage starting at 2:30 PM ET. France will take on Austria Friday, June 10 , on FS1 beginning at 2:30 PM ET, before they match up with Croatia again on Monday, June 13 , at 2:45 PM ET on FuboTV.

FuboTV will stream all four England matches on Fubo Sports Network. Three Lions fans can watch England vs. Hungary on Saturday, June 4 , at 12:00 PM ET, England vs. Germany on Tuesday, June 7 , at 2:45 PM ET, England vs. Italy on Saturday, June 11 , at 2:45 PM ET, and England vs. Hungary on Tuesday, June 14 , at 2:45 PM ET.

The latest chapter of the Low Countries Derby between Belgium and Netherlands takes center stage Friday, June 3 , with live coverage beginning at 2:30 PM ET on FS1.

Switzerland’s matches vs. Spain on Thursday, June 9 , and vs. Portugal on Sunday, June 12 , will each stream on FuboTV with 2:45 PM ET starts.

Germany hosts Italy on Tuesday, June 14 , with live coverage set for 2:30 PM ET on FS1.

FOX SOCCER BROADCASTERS

Play-by-play announcer John Strong and match analyst Stu Holden serve as FOX Sports’ lead announce team for UEFA Nations League™ matches on FS1. Play-by-play announcer JP Dellacamera pairs with former United States National Team star Aly Wagner on the call for four matches, while Dellacamera works alongside former U.S. National Team star Cobi Jones for two matches.

Analysts working studio coverage for UEFA Nations League™ matches on FS1 include former U.S. National Team stars Alexi Lalas, Maurice Edu, Stu Holden and Aly Wagner, as well as former England defender Warren Barton. LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo and LA Galaxy Midfielder Sacha Kljestan will make their FOX Sports studio analyst debuts during the competition, while Rob Stone, Rodolfo Landeros and John Strong round out the roster as hosts for UEFA Nations League™ matches on FS1.

FUBOTV FEATURES

Fans streaming FuboTV’s exclusive matches can get closer to the live action with the company’s proprietary interactive product features. Viewers can monitor scores and player/game stats across UEFA Nations League™ matches, in the same screen, with the FanView live stats feature. Additionally, fans on Apple TV can watch up to four UEFA Nations League™ matches simultaneously - or up to two matches alongside FanView - with FuboTV’s Multiview.

The UEFA Nations League™ broadcast schedules are subject to change.

Click here to view the UEFA Nations League™ on FOX Sports broadcast schedule and here to view the UEFA Nations League™ on FuboTV broadcast schedule.

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing FOX Corporation’s wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports’ digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Additionally, FOX Sports and social broadcasting platform Caffeine jointly own Caffeine Studios which creates exclusive eSports, sports and live entertainment content. Also included in FOX Sports’ portfolio are FOX’s interests in joint-venture business Big Ten Network, a licensing and commercial relationship with The Stars Group that created the FOX Bet sports betting platform and the FOX Bet Super 6 free-to-play game, as well as a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.

About FuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, Spain and, through its acquisition of Molotov, in France.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, offers subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with FuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of FuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with FuboTV, in 2021.

