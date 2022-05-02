Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced another Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) deployment in the San Francisco Bay Area with a Fortune 500 American clothing and accessories retailer. The K5 ASR is patrolling outside of its California headquarters to deter and detect trespassers and help keep employees and visitors safe. According to the California Retailers Association, San Francisco and Oakland businesses lose $3.6 billion to theft each year. With over 2,300 company owned stores across the United States, this client’s deployment could lead to an opportunity for widespread expansion, especially at a time when safety concerns and liability issues have led many companies to adopt a very hands-off approach to retail crime. The K5 ASR observes and reports, assisting security and law enforcement professionals in the investigation and recovery of stolen goods.

Knightscope Deploys Another Bay Area Security Robot (Photo: Business Wire)

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

