Introducing Stellar Bank: New Bank Resulting From the Merger of Equals Between CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. and Allegiance Bank

HOUSTON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc. ( CBTX) ( CBTX, Financial), the parent company of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ( ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, jointly announced today that Stellar Bancorp, Inc. will be the name of the combined company and Stellar Bank will be the name of the combined bank to be created through their merger of equals. Upon completion of the merger, Stellar Bank is expected to have over $11 billion in assets and have the 6th largest deposit market share in Houston.



Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of CBTX, Inc. who will serve as Stellar Bancorp, Inc.’s CEO said, “When we heard the name Stellar, it fit. We are in a unique position to establish a financial institution with significant scale that operates with the culture of a community bank with local decision making led by banking professionals with deep expertise. We believe this combination will benefit local businesses throughout our region.”

“Our organizations complement each other and share a culture and strategic vision to lead the way to better banking for the communities we serve,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance's CEO, who will serve as the Executive Chairman of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. “The name Stellar Bank reflects our commitment to provide exceptional experiences for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders.”

The two companies took a purposeful and collaborative approach to the development of the new name. Guided by research and branding consultants, extensive exploration resulted in the name, Stellar Bank. The companies will reveal additional brand elements, such as the logo, at a later date.

The organizations expect to operate under the Stellar Bank name later in the year, once system conversion has been completed, which will take place after the legal closing of the merger. Until then, customers will continue to be served under the Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas brands for the near future. The merger is expected to close during the second quarter, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of each company.

