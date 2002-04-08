VERB Ranked #1 By Leading Industry Publication Social Selling News

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, is honored to announce its most recent number one ranking. Each month, Social Selling News releases "The Ranks," a list of companies and people important to the direct selling channel. Its most recent ranking, "Companies that Provide Apps," selects VERB as the number one direct selling app ranked by the number of clients invoiced over the last 12 months.



"This ranking is truly a testament to the hard work that the verbCRM team puts in daily to earn the trust of our many clients," states McKinley Oswald, VERB's President of Direct Sales. "At VERB, we work tirelessly to create the best sales enablement tools on the market. As evidenced by the number of clients currently deriving value from the platform, our efforts have paid off. We continue to learn from our clients and evolve daily to provide the most robust and effective sales enablement platform to support the direct selling industry."

verbCRM is a sales enablement platform that allows direct selling companies to support the sales field and multiply conversion rates effectively. Sellers can increase revenue and retention by sharing content, tracking contact engagement, sharing samples, and utilizing automatic follow-up efforts. The platform also allows direct sellers to offer training and education to the field.

To learn more about verbCRM, visit https://www.verb.tech/direct-sales.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

