Toll Brothers Opens a Second Collection and New Model Home at Bella Collina Community in Montverde

MONTVERDE, Fla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of a second collection of luxury homes at Toll Brothers at Bella Collina, a gated, country club community in Montverde. The Lago Collection is now open for sale, featuring 50 single-family estate homes surrounded by 1,900 acres of picturesque lakes and verdant hills. The company also announced its highly anticipated, professionally decorated Montech model home at Toll Brothers at Bella Collina is now open for tours to prospective home buyers.

Located 30 minutes west of Orlando in the private enclave of Montverde, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina is an exclusive lakefront community featuring one- and two-story, single-family estate homes. The newly opened Lago Collection offers home buyers five home designs ranging in size from 3,635 to over 4,400 square feet, while the Vista Collection, which opened [earlier this year], features home designs from 4,200 to over 7,000 square feet. Home designs include Coastal, Palm Beach, Mediterranean, and Transitional exteriors, and each home is built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

The 8,037 square foot Montech model home at Toll Brothers at Bella Collina is a 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom estate home overlooking beautiful Lake Siena. The well-appointed kitchen features a large center island with breakfast bar, ample counter and cabinet space, and a walk-in pantry. The spacious first-floor primary bedroom suite is highlighted by a coffered ceiling, relaxing retreat, dual walk-in closets, and deluxe primary bath with dual vanities, luxe shower, and private water closet. Perfect for enjoying the year-round weather, the home’s outdoor living space features a swimming pool and spa and an oversized outdoor kitchen.

Within the community, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina residents have access to a host of luxury amenities, including the world-class championship Bella Collina golf course designed by Sir Nick Faldo and the 75,000 square-foot, Tuscan-inspired Grand Bella Collina Clubhouse, which features members-only dining venues, a full-service spa, a fitness center, two 75-foot lap pools, six Har-Tru tennis courts, a wine room and cellar, outdoor fire pits, and more.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment destinations, including Disney Springs, Downtown Orlando and The Mall at Millenia, as well as the area’s theme parks, sporting arenas, stadiums, and more.

“With an array of floor plans and unparalleled amenities, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina offers residents the best in luxury living in one of Central Florida’s most desirable communities,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers Central Florida. “With the opening of our new Lago Collection, we are excited to bring even more luxury home designs to this picturesque enclave. And with the opening of our new Montech model home, home buyers will be able to see firsthand the stunning architecture and thoughtful design details that have gone into the homes at Toll Brothers at Bella Collina.”

The Toll Brothers at Bella Collina Sales Center is located at 16647 Arezo Court in Montverde. For more information or to schedule an appointment to tour the model home, call 407-248-5720 or visit TollBrothersAtBellaCollina.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

