Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or the "Company) (NASDAQ: AXSM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Axsome securities between December 30, 2019 and April 22, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/axsm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Axsome's CMC practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process; (2) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 NDA on its initially represented timeline; (3) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the FDA reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (4) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/axsm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Axsome you have until July 12, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

