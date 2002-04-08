VERB MARKET Livestream Shopping Platform Welcomes stā BODY to Vendor List

stā BODY’s First Livestream Shopping Event is Scheduled for May 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT

The global shapewear market is anticipated to reach USD $3.7 billion by 2028, and stā BODY leverages MARKET’s shoppable livestream capabilities to reach this booming audience.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced a new partnership with boutique women’s shapewear brand stā BODY. The brand will begin hosting livestream shopping events on MARKET , VERB’s livestream shopping platform, on May 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT. The events will be livestreamed from stā BODY’s standalone store on MARKET at stabody.market.live.

Created out of necessity and designed with every woman’s shape in mind, stā BODY is changing the way women feel about their bodies. Founder/CEO Stefanie Manhal is on a mission to help women embrace every stage of their bodies by providing a daily alternative to overly confining shapewear. Offering the coverage of a one-piece with the comfort and ease of separates, her bodysuits are a wardrobe essential. They’re comfortable and cool, thanks to MAXI DRY fabric with moisture management technology, and each piece delivers a thoughtful balance of stretch and strength to stay in place all day.

stā BODY’s figure-flattering, problem-solving designs are ethically sourced in the U.S., and the Los Angeles production facility is women-owned. The line’s buttery-soft, smoothing, and customer-favorite fabric is knitted with yarn made from recycled water bottles.

“It’s an honor to present my stylish and functional bodysuits on the MARKET livestream platform,” said Ms. Manhal, CEO and founder of stā BODY. “Every woman deserves quality pieces in her wardrobe that make her feel confident at any size, while doing any activity. Women have enough things to worry about. Getting dressed and feeling polished shouldn’t be one of them. MARKET will help me reach more women who could benefit from my products, in a fun and interactive way. I’m excited to be able to chat live and answer questions with both current and new customers.”

“A friend of mine introduced me to stā BODY about five years ago, and I now live in these bodysuits,” said Kate Eckman, VERB SVP of Programming and Talent Acquisition. “The fit, the fabric, and the functionality make this the kind of high-caliber product every woman needs to experience, and I think MARKET is a perfect home for a brand this special. MARKET is the premiere platform for quality boutique brands like stā BODY, as well as large consumer brands, because it not only showcases a visual display of product designs but also offers direct conversation with the audience about product features and the brand story. With a livestream, presenters can more easily highlight how their products fit into a customer’s daily life. I’m looking forward to many successful livestream events from stā BODY on MARKET.”

About MARKET

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

