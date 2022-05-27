Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of Novamind Vote FOR the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce both Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis and Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") have recommended that holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares (the "Novamind Shares") of the Company vote FOR the previously announced proposed acquisition of Novamind by Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). ISS and Glass Lewis are independent proxy advisory firms who provide voting recommendations to institutional shareholders.

Under the Arrangement, Shareholders will receive 0.84 of a common share of Numinus (each whole common share, a "Numinus Share") for each Novamind Share held.

In reaching its conclusion, ISS noted:

"In light of the significant premium, the favourable market reaction, the reasonable strategic rationale and the absence of significant governance concerns, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted."

The Meeting

The special meeting of Shareholders to vote on the Arrangement is scheduled to be held at McMillan LLP, Brookfield Place, Suite 4400, 181 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3 on June 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) (the "Meeting").

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The proxy voting deadline is 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 6, 2022.

The Novamind Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

Full details of the Arrangement are described in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2022 (the "Circular") and can be found on the Company's website at www.novamind.ca/ir/. The Circular is also available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

How to Vote

Your vote is important regardless of the number of Novamind Shares you own.

Voting for Beneficial Shareholders

INTERNET: Go to www.proxyvote.com and enter your 16-digit control number found on your voting instruction form to vote online.

TELEPHONE: Call 1-800-474-7493 and enter your 16-digit control number found on your voting instruction form to vote by telephone.

Voting for Registered Shareholders

INTERNET: Go to www.voteproxy.ca. Enter the 12-digit control number printed on the form of proxy and follow the instructions on the screen.

FAX: Complete, date and sign the proxy and fax it to 1-604-200-5061

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have questions relating to the Arrangement, or require voting assistance, please contact Novamind's shareholder communications advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 toll-free in Canada (+1-416-304-0211 for international calls) or by e-mail at [email protected].

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

