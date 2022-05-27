Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and United Gear & Assembly, Inc. (High Precision Gears for Electric Vehicles) Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Combined Company Expected to Trade on the NASDAQ Post-close under Ticker Symbol EVGT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) ("Aesther"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with United Gear & Assembly, Inc. ("United Gear"), a manufacturer of high precision gears for electric vehicles and other rapidly developing industries. Upon closing of the transaction, United Gear will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aesther (the "Business Combination"). In addition, Aesther will change its name to EVGT LTD and its common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq, under the symbols "EVGT" and "EVGTW," respectively, upon closing of the transaction.

United Gear, a subsidiary of United Stars Holdings, Inc. ("United Stars"), a diversified provider of cutting-edge industrial products, will be led by United Stars chairman, Roger West, as its Executive Chairman, and Todd Romanoski as its President and CEO.

With more than 515 unique parts produced in 2022, United Gear has developed a broad global customer base for which it designs and manufactures high precision gears for multiple large end markets, with key customers already in place. These high-growth, multi-billion dollar markets include the $287.4B electric vehicles market, for which United Gear supplies parts for Lucid; the $3.8T automotive market, for which United Gear supplies electric vehicle parts for Volvo, HUSCO, Dana and GM, and legacy customers TREMEC and Tsubaki; the $7.3T construction market, for which United Gear supplies parts for Allison Transmission, Toyota, Ingersol Rand, and Caterpillar; the $1.8T mining market, with customers Cummins, GKN Driveline and Caterpillar; and the $11.0T U.S agriculture market, for which United Gear works with John Deere.

United Gear President Todd Romanoski commented, "We have a proven track record for innovation across multiple industries, and we believe we are at the forefront of helping new electric vehicle customers and legacy customers in the automotive market convert their fleets to electric vehicles. Now is an important time, as regulations across industries are changing, requiring better emissions and fuel economy targets. We believe it has never been more important to develop electrified vehicles for these industries, and our technology is expected to be instrumental in optimizing these new models. Most of our industries are growing, and we believe that the adoption rates will only continue to increase as the technology continues to improve."

Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and CEO of Aesther added, "We believe the combination of Aesther and United Gear will result in a profitable public company that provides a positive valuation with increasing revenue into a market category that has already demonstrated significant success with room for continued growth. United Gear's long-standing customer relationships, supply chain expertise, history of quality and precision, and U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facilities make it an attractive partner for our investors, and we look forward to collaborating to complete its entry into the public market. United Gear is a strategic U.S. asset that is capitalizing on the trends towards U.S. manufacturing reshoring."

Advisors

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal advisor to Aesther and Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP is acting as legal advisor to United Gear. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is serving as capital markets advisor to Aesther. Colonnade Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to United Stars.

About Aesther

Aesther is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its principals possess public and private market investing experience and operational knowledge to bring value added benefits to the target, including strong access to transformative technologies. The current management team, which has a diverse background, believes it can source, evaluate and transact with potential future acquisition targets, as well as the ability to step into management roles and/or operational support, if needed. The Aesther team has substantial experience investing in and operating businesses in multiple sectors, as well as a significant long-term track record in creatively structuring transactions to unlock and maximize value.

About United Gear

For nearly 50 years, Hudson Wisconsin-based United Gear has been a supplier of precision gears, shafts, and related assemblies to global OEMs. With a vast combination of production machines, precision measuring tools, and professional skills, United Gear successfully delivers products demanding tighter tolerances, shorter deadlines and greater added value.Its quality control and state of the art manufacturing process create a unified and integrated system. United Gear is ISO/IATF 16949 registered, assuring consistency of product and quality of performance for its customers. We are proud members of the American Gear Manufacturers Association. In 2017, United Gear expanded its prototype department to accommodate a broader range of products.

