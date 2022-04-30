Franklin Universal Trust ("FT" or the "Fund") Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions

Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE: FT]:

Notification of Sources of Distributions Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on May 31, 2022 and for the fiscal year 2022 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations for May Monthly Distribution as of April 30, 2022:

Distribution

Per Share Net Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term Capital

Gains Net Realized

Long-Term Capital

Gains Return of

Capital $0.0425 $0.0316 (74%) $0.0000 (0%) $0.0000 (0%) $0.0109 (26%)

Cumulative Estimated Allocations fiscal year-to-date as of April 30, 2022, for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022:

Distribution

Per Share Net Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term Capital

Gains Net Realized

Long-Term Capital

Gains Return of

Capital $0.3792 $0.2593 (68%) $0.0576 (15%) $0.0000 (0%) $0.0623 (17%)

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy. FT estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the FT distribution to shareholders may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that a shareholder invested in a Fund is paid back to them. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect FT’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will describe how to report the Fund’s distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Average Annual Total

Return (in relation to

the change in net asset

value (NAV) for the 5-

year period ended on

04/30/2022)1 Annualized

Distribution Rate (as a

percentage of NAV for

the current fiscal

period through

04/30/2022)2 Cumulative Total

Return (in relation

to the change in

NAV for the fiscal

period through

04/30/2022)3 Cumulative Fiscal

Year-To-Date

Distribution Rate (as

a percentage of NAV

as of 04/30/2022)4 5.91% 6.09% -2.01% 4.53%

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ended through April 30, 2022. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid. The Annualized Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period’s distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV through April 30, 2022. Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV from August 31, 2021 through April 30, 2022, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid. The Cumulative Fiscal Year-To-Date Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal period August 31, 2021 through April 30, 2022, as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of April 30, 2022.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. Distributions may vary based on the Fund’s net investment income. Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

