Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. gives further instructions to shareholders regarding its digital dividend.

New York, NY, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. ( GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has further instructions for its shareholders, as of the record date of May 9, 2022, who want to accept ownership of their digital dividends in the form of Shibu Inu tokens.



Once Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc., the company’s transfer agent, has compiled the complete list of shareholders requesting their digital tokens, it will send the list to www.beyondblockchain.us. If the shareholder has an account there, the tokens will automatically be deposited into their digital wallet. If the shareholder does not have an account there, they can go on the www.beyondblockchain.us website and open an account and the tokens will be deposited into their new accounts. If a shareholder has a digital wallet on another digital platform, such as Coinbase, or wishes to open an account on another digital platform to receive their tokens, they should go to the www.beyondblockchain.us website where they will receive instructions on how to transfer the tokens to the digital platform of their choice, as long as the platform trades in ERC20 tokens.

GTII continues to urge its shareholders to go to the company’s website, www.gtii-us.com, access the token request form, and send it into the company’s transfer agent, Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. at [email protected]. Shareholders will not be eligible to receive their tokens until they fill in and send a request form.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800

New York, NY 10011

[email protected]