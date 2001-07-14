Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Emera Inc. Announces Election of Directors

1 hours ago
Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2022, on a vote by ballot, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2022 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Scott C. Balfour

125,082,488

99.72%

352,920

0.28%

James V. Bertram

124,987,743

99.64%

447,665

0.36%

Henry E. Demone

123,974,663

98.84%

1,460,745

1.16%

Paula Y. Gold-Williams

125,117,587

99.75%

317,821

0.25%

Kent M. Harvey

120,217,581

95.84%

5,217,827

4.16%

B. Lynn Loewen

124,713,364

99.42%

722,044

0.58%

Ian E. Robertson

120,580,304

96.13%

4,855,104

3.87%

Andrea S. Rosen

118,912,336

94.80%

6,523,072

5.20%

Richard P. Sergel

124,244,458

99.05%

1,190,950

0.95%

M. Jacqueline Sheppard

124,614,385

99.35%

821,023

0.65%

Karen H. Sheriff

125,077,836

99.71%

357,572

0.29%

Jochen E. Tilk

124,640,491

99.37%

794,917

0.63%

Final voting results of all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2022 will be filed on www.sedar.com.

About Emera Inc.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $34 billion in assets and 2021 revenues of more than $5.7 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in three Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

