Emera Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2022, on a vote by ballot, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2022 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Scott C. Balfour 125,082,488 99.72% 352,920 0.28% James V. Bertram 124,987,743 99.64% 447,665 0.36% Henry E. Demone 123,974,663 98.84% 1,460,745 1.16% Paula Y. Gold-Williams 125,117,587 99.75% 317,821 0.25% Kent M. Harvey 120,217,581 95.84% 5,217,827 4.16% B. Lynn Loewen 124,713,364 99.42% 722,044 0.58% Ian E. Robertson 120,580,304 96.13% 4,855,104 3.87% Andrea S. Rosen 118,912,336 94.80% 6,523,072 5.20% Richard P. Sergel 124,244,458 99.05% 1,190,950 0.95% M. Jacqueline Sheppard 124,614,385 99.35% 821,023 0.65% Karen H. Sheriff 125,077,836 99.71% 357,572 0.29% Jochen E. Tilk 124,640,491 99.37% 794,917 0.63%

Final voting results of all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2022 will be filed on www.sedar.com.

About Emera Inc.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $34 billion in assets and 2021 revenues of more than $5.7 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in three Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005399/en/