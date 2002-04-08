Verano Announces Participant Information for Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 25, 2022

Company shares conference call details for previously-announced May 25, 2022 first quarter financials release date

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today provided conference call participation information for the Company’s forthcoming release of its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on May 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

Investors and participants can register in advance for the call by visiting: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5854369

After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call for those who wish to dial in.

On May 25, 2022, the live webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3744182/675D47A579B778C46C86B83F8EC1A3ED

The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.verano.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

