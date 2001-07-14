Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Investors

The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRCA). The investigation concerns whether Verrica has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company that develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States.

On May 24, 2022, after the market closed, Verrica announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for molluscum contagiosum treatment, VP-102. Specifically, the FDA cited “deficiencies identified at a general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC (Sterling), the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) that manufactures Verrica’s bulk solution drug product.” On this news, the price of Verrica shares declined by $3.55 per share, or approximately 63.8%, from $5.56 per share to close at $2.01 per share on May 25, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verrica securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

