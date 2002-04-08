Talaris Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. ( TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced today announced that Scott Requadt, Chief Executive Officer of Talaris, will be presenting virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-25, 2022.



A webcast of the pre-recorded on-demand presentation will be made available Tuesday, May 24th starting at 7:00 AM ET, and can be accessed by visiting the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com. The event will remain archived on the Talaris website for 90 days.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.

