ChipMOS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CASH DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF NT$4.30 PER COMMON SHARE OR APPROXIMATELY US$2.92 PER ADS; COMPANY SETS DIVIDEND RECORD & DISTRIBUTION DATES

HSINCHU, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), announced its shareholders have approved a cash dividend distribution of NT$4.30 per common share or approximately US$2.92 per ADS at the Company's AGM on May 26, 2022. The dividend, which the Company's Board earlier resolved on February 24, 2022, will be distributed from earnings. The Company has submitted a dividend/distribution form to NASDAQ, as notification of the below actions for the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADRs").

Type of Distribution: Cash Dividend

Cash Dividend Declaration Date: May 27, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2022

ADR Dividend Record Date: June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 ADR Dividend Distribution Date: July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022 ADR books will be closed from June 28 to July 5, 2022

The final dividend amount to be distributed in the U.S. Dollars will be determined by the Depositary, Citibank NA, once it receives the distribution from the Company on July 20, 2022 , converts the amount from New Taiwan Dollars into U.S. Dollars and deducts appropriate taxes and fees.

Questions regarding the dividend distribution may be directed to Citibank, N.A.'s Tiffany Ma (Tel: +1-973-461-5734 or [email protected]).

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

