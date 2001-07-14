Ulta Beauty to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, Scott Settersten, chief financial officer, and Kecia Steelman, chief operating officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:50 a.m. Central Time.

In addition, Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

The Fireside Chats will be webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Finvestor, and a replay of the webcasts will be available for a limited time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005245/en/