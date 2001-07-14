Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ryan Specialty To Change Name To Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Effective June 6, 2022

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) today announced its plans to officially change its name to Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. effective June 6, 2022. The ticker symbol RYAN will remain the same.

Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, “The name is being changed to align with our firm’s refreshed brand that better describes us as a public company on a forward-looking basis.”

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Its mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more at ryansg.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220527005410r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005410/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus