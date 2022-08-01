Franklin Templeton to Reposition Four ETFs U.S.

Franklin Templeton today announced plans to reposition and rename four index-based ETFs, effective on or about August 1, 2022. With this repositioning, the firm will change the ticker symbols and investment goal, strategies and policies for each Fund. The index provider for each Fund will change from MSCI Inc. to Morningstar, Inc. and the underlying index for each Fund will change as described below. With these changes, the firm will also reduce the unitary management fee rate for each Fund.

The following ETFs will seek to track an index that seeks a higher dividend yield than the broad market (as measured by each respective parent index), while limiting expected tracking error to the parent index:

FROM TO Unitary Management Fee Rate (%) Effective on or about 8/1 FLQD Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF UDIV Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF 0.06%

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (UDIV) will seek to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Morningstar® US Dividend Enhanced Select IndexSM (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc. The Underlying Index starts from the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index (i.e., to provide a “dividend tilt” through the selection and weighting of securities from the Parent Index). The Parent Index targets large- and mid-capitalization U.S. stocks representing the top 85% of the U.S. equity market by float-adjusted market capitalization.

FROM TO Unitary Management Fee Rate (%) Effective on or about 8/1 FLQH Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF DIVI Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF 0.09%

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (DIVI) willseek to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Dividend Enhanced Select IndexSM (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc. The Underlying Index starts from the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index (i.e., to provide a “dividend tilt” through the selection and weighting of securities from the Parent Index). The Parent Index is designed to cover 85% of the float-adjusted market capitalization of the developed markets equity markets excluding North America.

FROM TO Unitary Management Fee Rate (%) Effective on or about 8/1 FLQE Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF DIEM Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF 0.19%

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (DIEM) will seek to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Dividend Enhanced Select IndexSM (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc. The Underlying Index starts from the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index (i.e., to provide a “dividend tilt” through the selection and weighting of securities from the Parent Index). The Parent Index is designed to cover 85% of the float-adjusted market capitalization of emerging equity markets.

The following ETF will seek to track a market-cap weighted index, which targets large- and mid-capitalization U.S. stocks:

FROM TO Unitary Management Fee Rate (%) Effective on or about 8/1 FLQG Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF USPX Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF 0.03%

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (USPX) will seek to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc. The Underlying Index targets large- and mid-capitalization U.S. stocks representing the top 85% of the U.S. equity market by float-adjusted market capitalization.

Franklin Templeton’s ETF platform is designed to seek better client outcomes through a diverse and innovative product suite offered across asset classes and geographies. Over 50 ETFs are offered in the U.S., providing solutions for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities through active, smart beta and passively managed ETFs. Our U.S. ETF platform has approximately $13 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2022 and is supported by the strength and resources of one of the world’s largest asset managers.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

