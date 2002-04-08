Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Havertys Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (: HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a 12% increase in the quarterly dividend rate, from $0.25 per share to $0.28 per share on the company’s common stock. The quarterly dividend for the company’s Class A common stock is also being increased from $0.23 per share to $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "The board’s decision to increase the dividend reflects our strong financial position and long-term outlook and the importance of shareholder returns as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy.”

About Havertys

Havertys (: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the company’s website, havertys.com.

Contact:
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

