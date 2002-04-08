Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Okta Inc. (OKTA)

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Okta Inc. (“Okta” or the “Company”) ( OKTA) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Okta stock between March 5, 2021 and March 22, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that that Defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Okta had inadequate cybersecurity controls; (ii) as a result, Okta’s systems were vulnerable to data breaches; (iii) Okta ultimately did experience a data breach caused by a hacking group, which potentially affected hundreds of Okta customers; (iv) Okta initially did not disclose and subsequently downplayed the severity of the data breach; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Okta’s business, financial condition, and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

