MSA to Webcast Safety Technology Presentation on May 23

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced it will webcast a portion of an upcoming "Safety Technology Showcase" highlighting the investments behind the MSA's development of new technologies for global safety markets. The company has scheduled the webcast for the afternoon of Monday, May 23, 2022.

During the event, Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Krause, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the new technologies and products that are enhancing MSA's product portfolio. Mr. Vartanian and Mr. Krause will also provide a brief business update, focusing primarily on MSA's business outlook and market position.

The webcast will begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT. It can be accessed via MSA's website at http://investors.MSASafety.com. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 90 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

