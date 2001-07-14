IGNITE Files First Quarter Results

IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods company, today announced the filing of its first quarter financial statements, management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), and accompanying certificates (collectively, the “2022-Q1 Filings”). The 2022-Q1 Filings have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

2022-Q1 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for 2022-Q1 was $19.04MM, exceeding the Company’s 2021-Q1 revenues of $3.65MM by $15.39MM or 421.56%.

Gross profit for 2022-Q1 was $6.18MM (32.46% of revenue), a $5.18MM or a 516.49% increase compared to the $1.00MM (27.46% of revenues) for 2021-Q1.

Operating expenses for 2022-Q1 were $4.40MM, a $1.84MM or 71.67% increase from $2.56MM for 2021-Q1.

Income from operations was $1.78MM, a $3.34MM or 213.96% increase from a $1.56MM loss from operations for 2021-Q1.

Other income for 2022-Q1 was $0.01MM, a $2.12MM or 99.53% decrease from $2.13MM for 2021-Q1.

Other expenses for 2022-Q1 were $1.76 MM, a $1.31MM or 290.93% increase from $0.45MM for 2021-Q1.

Net loss for 2022-Q1 was $0.10MM, a $0.22MM decrease from a $0.12MM net income in 2021-Q1.

EBITDA was $1.96MM, an improvement of $1.33MM compared to the $0.63MM EBITDA for 2021-Q1.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4MM, a $3.62MM improvement compared to the negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.47MM for 2021-Q1.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer premium brand, operating in several market segments. IGNITE product categories include CBD products, nicotine and synthetic nicotine vape products, premium performance drinks named ZRO, apparel, and spirits featuring tequila and a premium vodka.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “BILZ” and quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.

Further information on IGNITE can be found on the Company’s website at www.ignite.co.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

