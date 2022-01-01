Respawn and Lucasfilm Games Unveil Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Next Epic Chapter in the Acclaimed Action-Adventure Series

Today at Star Wars Celebration, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games unveiled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™, the next chapter of the beloved Star Wars action-adventure series chronicling the journey of Jedi Cal Kestis. Developed by the veteran team at Respawn under the leadership of game director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will expand upon the iconic Star Wars stories, worlds, characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in the series’ debut title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being built for the current generation of gaming hardware to create a deeper and more expansive Star Wars experience for players worldwide when the game launches in 2023.

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn. “For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

“Millions of Star Wars fans have been captivated by the story of Cal Kestis, and we’re thrilled to be working with the world-class developers at Respawn to continue this epic tale,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. “We could not be more excited to reveal Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and this next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey with players around the world.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in 2023 and is being developed for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Follow EA Star Wars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest news surrounding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

