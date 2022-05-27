WealthTrust Asset Management, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

WealthTrust Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4458 LEGENDARY DR. DESTIN, FL 32541

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were RPV(8.10%), SPY(7.92%), and LMBS(7.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WealthTrust Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 132,787 shares in ARCA:RPV, giving the stock a 8.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.39 during the quarter.

On 05/27/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $85.47 per share and a market cap of $4.02Bil. The stock has returned 6.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

During the quarter, WealthTrust Asset Management, LLC bought 23,474 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 24,632. The trade had a 7.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/27/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $415.26 per share and a market cap of $377.11Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-book ratio of 3.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 57,972-share investment in ARCA:SCHG. Previously, the stock had a 6.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.89 during the quarter.

On 05/27/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $63.38 per share and a market cap of $14.17Bil. The stock has returned -10.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a price-book ratio of 9.32.

WealthTrust Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 23,815 shares. The trade had a 6.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/27/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $309.1 per share and a market cap of $168.49Bil. The stock has returned -9.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a price-book ratio of 6.96.

WealthTrust Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHV by 68,638 shares. The trade had a 3.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.75.

On 05/27/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $69.28 per share and a market cap of $10.13Bil. The stock has returned 1.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.90.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

