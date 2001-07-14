Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:30pm ET / 12.30pm PT Rivian’s founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005427/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership