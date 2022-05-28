Novo Holdings A/S Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Novo Holdings A/S recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TUBORG HAVNEVEJ 19 HELLERUP, G7 2900

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $1.90Bil. The top holdings were VTI(18.32%), BAM(8.72%), and BSX(8.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Novo Holdings A/S’s top five trades of the quarter.

Novo Holdings A/S reduced their investment in NAS:IOBT by 21,272 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.62.

On 05/28/2022, IO Biotech Inc traded for a price of $4.55 per share and a market cap of $131.11Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IO Biotech Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.73 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.54.

Novo Holdings A/S reduced their investment in NAS:CMPI by 334,330 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.37.

On 05/28/2022, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $10.5 per share and a market cap of $231.40Mil. The stock has returned 57.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.12 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.71.

During the quarter, Novo Holdings A/S bought 310,917 shares of NAS:NKTX for a total holding of 3,104,780. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.79.

On 05/28/2022, Nkarta Inc traded for a price of $13.55 per share and a market cap of $655.88Mil. The stock has returned -46.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Nkarta Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.96 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.61.

The guru sold out of their 13,086,600-share investment in NAS:EXAI. Previously, the stock had a 12.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.08 during the quarter.

On 05/28/2022, Exscientia PLC traded for a price of $11.8 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exscientia PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.66 and a price-sales ratio of 26.29.

The guru established a new position worth 215,099 shares in NAS:ASML, giving the stock a 7.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $670.51 during the quarter.

On 05/28/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $583.38 per share and a market cap of $234.87Bil. The stock has returned -11.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-book ratio of 24.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.65 and a price-sales ratio of 12.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.