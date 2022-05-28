Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

EJF Capital LLC is an investment management firm based out of Arlington, Virginia. The company was originally established in 2005 by founder Emanuel Joshua Friedman who is still with the company today acting as its CEO. EJF Capital is owned by its employees and has grown from its inception to now operate with 67 employees of which 31 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally and invests in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, focusing on United States and developed Asian markets. EJF Capital utilizes an equity long short methodology, allocating its assets across a variety of sectors. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost three quarters of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the real estate and transport sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. EJF Capital keeps its holdings on an average of 4.3 quarters and has had a turnover rate of 53% in the most recent quarter. The company manages over $8 billion in total assets under management spread across 33 accounts, all of which are discretionary except 3 that make up only $76 million of its total managed assets. Although EJF Capital’s total number of accounts has been somewhat volatile in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing significantly, growing from just over a quarter of a billion back in 2010 to over 30 times that amount today. The company mainly caters to pooled investment vehicles, which alone makes up two thirds of its client base, and also provides to pension and profit sharing plans, corporations and other businesses, and high net worth individuals, in order of decreasing clientele. EJF Capital takes fees in the form of a percentage of assets and performance based fees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $929.00Mil. The top holdings were SI(13.42%), JXN(8.38%), and MCB(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EJF Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EJF Capital LLC bought 1,683,720 shares of NYSE:JXN for a total holding of 1,759,620. The trade had a 8.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.7.

On 05/28/2022, Jackson Financial Inc traded for a price of $36.24 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jackson Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.44, a price-book ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

EJF Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BHF by 849,206 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.46.

On 05/28/2022, Brighthouse Financial Inc traded for a price of $49.7 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned 2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brighthouse Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-book ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

EJF Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FBMS by 1,137,719 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.33.

On 05/28/2022, First Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $30.26 per share and a market cap of $619.93Mil. The stock has returned -21.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

EJF Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:OMF by 826,564 shares. The trade had a 3.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.96.

On 05/28/2022, OneMain Holdings Inc traded for a price of $44.24 per share and a market cap of $5.54Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OneMain Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, EJF Capital LLC bought 186,032 shares of NYSE:SI for a total holding of 827,828. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.75.

On 05/28/2022, Silvergate Capital Corp traded for a price of $79.15 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned -32.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silvergate Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36 and a price-sales ratio of 10.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

