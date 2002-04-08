Rubicon Organics Obtains Key Certification for International Export

Granted IMC-G.A.P. Certification by the Control Union (“CU”)



Milestone to export to Israel and EU-GMP facilities in Europe and Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium cannabis, today announced that its’ Delta Facility has received its CUMCS Equivalency IMC-G.A.P. certification (the “Certification”), the leading certification standard for medical cannabis cultivation, harvest, and primary processing.

Through the IMC-G.A.P. certification process, CU has declared that Rubicon Organics’ dried cannabis products are compliant in accordance with the World Health Organization’s (“WHO”) guidelines on Good Agricultural Practices (“GACP”) Medicinal Plants, the European Medicines Agency’s (“EMEA”), Guideline on GACP for Herbal Medical Products, and the Israeli Medical Cannabis GACP.

Obtaining the Certification provides documented evidence that Rubicon Organics has met IMC-G.A.P.’s, WHO’s and EMEA’s strict standards for quality and consistency in the cultivation, harvest and primary processing of cannabis needed for export of cannabis inputs to certain jurisdictions, including Israel, Europe and Australia, for further processing into finished good via a GMP certified production facility.

“Rubicon Organics has achieved an important milestone for international export with the Certification as it allows Rubicon to export our products internationally and is a key step in delivering on our vision to be the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on differentiated product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium umbrella brand Simply BareTM Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply CoTM, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORYTM, and its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM. The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

ABOUT CONTROL UNION CANADA INC.

Control Union Canada Inc.is a member of the Peterson Control Union Group which has operations in 85+ countries. The group has more than 6 thousand employees that have audited commodities of all types for over 100 years. Peterson Control Union boasts many of the largest corporations in the world as their customers. They have significant history supporting and auditing commodities certifications and process standards for biofuels, sugar, palm oil, soy, and many other commodities. See https://www.petersoncontrolunion.com/en for references.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics' goal of achieving industry leading profitability are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including the impact on revenue of new products and brands entering the market, and the timing of achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability and cash flow positive. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward looking information in this press release include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits for construction at its facilities in a timely manner; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.