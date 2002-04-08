Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will present a company update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference will be held virtually and in-person from May 23 to 26, 2022.

The presentation will be available from Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00am ET for 90 days at this link and in the Investors section of ASLAN’s website.

ASLAN management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Please contact your representative at H.C. Wainwright to request a meeting.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme, DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: [email protected]		Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: [email protected]


ti?nf=ODU0NTM0MyM0OTI0NjgxIzIwOTU0OTE=
ASLAN-PHARMACEUTICALS-LIMITED.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus