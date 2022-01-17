ARITZIA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. ("Aritzia" or the "Company") (TSX: ATZ) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 3,732,725 of its subordinate voting shares ("Shares"), it entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when Aritzia would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, the Company has instructed the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Aritzia in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented today.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The NCIB commenced on January 17, 2022 and ends on January 16, 2023. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style – all with the wellbeing of our people and planet in mind. We call this Everyday Luxury.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.TM

Forward-looking statement

