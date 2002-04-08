Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., AND WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated ( CYTK) and The ALS Association today announced the continuation of their partnership in the fight against ALS. Cytokinetics is a sponsor of the 2022 ALS Roundtables, the National Advocacy Conference and the ALS Focus survey program. Cytokinetics is also a Platinum Level Sponsor for initiatives led by The ALS Association Golden West Chapter for people with ALS in the Bay Area.



“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership to provide support for The ALS Association and The ALS Association Golden West Chapter in the fight against ALS,” said Mary Pomerantz, Cytokinetics’ Director of Advocacy. “The burden that ALS has on patients, families and caregivers is absolutely devastating. As we continue to enroll patients with ALS into COURAGE-ALS, our Phase 3 clinical trial, we remain dedicated to making a positive impact on the ALS community.”

In 2022, Cytokinetics will continue to support and participate in events and initiatives with The ALS Association focused in ongoing disease awareness and education, including the ALS Focus survey program, a patient and caregiver led survey program created to learn about individual experiences with ALS, the National Advocacy Conference and the 2022 ALS Roundtables, events during which patients, caregivers, industry, researchers, insurers and clinicians convene to discuss various topics of importance to the ALS community.

As a supporter of initiatives led by The ALS Association Golden West Chapter for over 10 years, Cytokinetics is upholding its commitment to the ALS community. These have included participation in local fundraising and awareness events, including California ALS Research Summit, Champions for Cures and Care, Napa Valley Ride to Defeat ALS and the Silicon Valley Walk to Defeat ALS, as well as active collaboration in ALS Awareness/Lou Gehrig Days with the San Francisco Giants.

“We are appreciative of Cytokinetics’ continued support of our organization and commitment to our cause. Our goals and our overarching mission to improve awareness, education, public policy, and access to care for those impacted by ALS benefit greatly from our enduring partnership with Cytokinetics, which shares our dedication to the ALS community,” said Ryan Reczek, Senior Vice President, Development of The ALS Association.

“The ALS Golden West Chapter is pleased to renew its partnership with Cytokinetics,” said Fred Fisher, MSW, LCSW, President and CEO of The ALS Association Golden West Chapter. “Cytokinetics’ involvement with our chapter over the years has been extremely valuable. We look forward to another year of successful collaboration on local events and strategic initiatives in support of people living with ALS and their loved ones.”

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that afflicts approximately 20,000 people in the United States and a comparable number of patients in Europe. Approximately 5,000 new cases of ALS are diagnosed each year in the United States. The average life expectancy of an ALS patient is approximately three to five years after diagnosis and only approximately 10 percent of patients survive for more than 10 years. Death is usually due to respiratory failure because of diminished strength in the skeletal muscles responsible for breathing. Few treatment options exist for these patients, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.

About The ALS Association

The ALS Association is the only national nonprofit organization fighting ALS on every front. By leading the way in global research, providing assistance for people with ALS through a nationwide network of chapters, coordinating multidisciplinary care through certified clinical care centers, and fostering government partnerships, the Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at www.als.org.

About the Golden West Chapter of The ALS Association

The Golden West Chapter of The ALS Association serves people with ALS and their families in 31 counties throughout California and in the state of Hawaii, with the goal of advancing the search for effective treatments and cures for ALS. The ALS Association Golden West Chapter is proud to have earned a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator for eight consecutive years. This is the highest rating possible in recognition of the Chapter’s ongoing commitment to sound fiscal management, accountability and transparency. For more information about ALS and the Golden West Chapter, please visit www.alsagoldenwest.org and follow @alsagoldenwest on social media channels.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is readying for the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil, its cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM in Cohort 4 of the Phase 2 clinical trial, REDWOOD-HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, an investigational fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

