AeroClean Provides Resources To Support Government Push for Cleaner, Safer Indoor Air

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) ( AERC), a pathogen elimination technology company harnessing patented UV-C LED technology with Pūrgo™, offers building owners and operators additional resources in navigating the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan. The plan, presented by the Biden Administration to assist America in rebounding from the devastating effects wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, provides a roadmap for fighting the virus with a multi-pronged approach focusing on four key goals, including: Protect Against & Treat COVID-19; Prepare For New Variants; Prevent Economic and Educational Shutdowns; and Continue To Vaccinate The World. AeroClean - a leading innovator in safe air technology - provides essential commentary on the specific elements of the plan related to education on indoor air quality (IAQ), improvements to air ventilation and sanitization, and the benefits of state-of-the-art, supplemental air filtration systems.



The technology in the AeroClean Pūrgo™ systems goes beyond the basic filters that have been the standard for indoor air sanitization for decades. Pūrgo’s patented technology uses hospital-grade HEPA filtration as well as optimized germicidal UV exposure to provide supplemental air cleaning and ventilation that removes and destroys 99.99% of harmful airborne pathogens, so businesses and organizations can meet the federal guidelines as suggested.

“We are proud to provide our patented, germicidal UV-C LED technology, expertise, and commitment to helping Americans become more educated on indoor air quality (IAQ) and the resources available to them as they update their existing air filtration and ventilation systems,” said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean. “AeroClean Pūrgo™ air sanitization is a supplemental, real-time solution that directly answers the federal call to action regarding improving IAQ to help businesses, organizations, and schools better protect their workforce, customers, and students from the harmful effects of airborne pollutants and illness-causing pathogens, including COVID-19.”

Improving Indoor Air Quality Is A Focus On All Fronts

From preparing for new variants of COVID-19 to preventing an economic and educational shutdown, updating air filtration and sanitization technology is a core element of the administration’s preparedness plan. The government - through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, a part of the American Rescue Plan, has committed $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments across the country to support response and recovery from the effects of COVID-19. An additional $130 billion from the American Rescue Plan is being specifically provided to fund improved ventilation, tests, and staffing in schools in order to prevent a recurrence of the devastating shutdowns of 2020. Keeping schools and businesses open required new guidelines that have made clear that improving and safeguarding indoor air quality is a priority. Improved air quality reduces not only the potential for serious illness from airborne pathogens but also helps businesses recruit and retain employees. Recent surveys indicate indoor air quality has become one of the most desired perks by employees to return to the office, and improved indoor air quality has been shown to: improve sustainability and reduce energy consumption; improve health and performance ; and increase employees’ ability to focus and improve cognitive function .

EPA Issued Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) “Clean Air Checklist”

In addition to the administration’s commitment to funding and overall preparedness, the EPA has - and will update - recommendations for building owners and operators to follow to improve the indoor air quality of the spaces under their management.

The EPA checklist covers topics ranging from preventing pollutant air from entering a space to updating HVAC and moisture controls, to building materials to consider for indoor air quality.

A main tenet of the EPA’s guidance is on maximizing outdoor airflow to indoor spaces and leveraging updated air-filtration and sanitization technology to remove harmful pathogens.

The checklist will also detail the importance of IAQ in schools, considering the short- and long-term effects associated with poor indoor air quality for students and staff.



Taking The EPA “Clean Air in Buildings Challenge”

As part of the administration’s preparedness plan, the EPA has launched the “Clean Air in Buildings Challenge,” designed to establish basic principles and guiding practices for improving indoor air quality and reducing the risk of airborne illness. The challenge consists of four steps that business owners and operators can take to ensure they are providing an updated and better-prepared indoor air environment, these steps include:

Create an Action Plan - Assess the building's IAQ and make plans for upgrades and improvements to ventilation systems.

- Assess the building’s IAQ and make plans for upgrades and improvements to ventilation systems. to learn how AeroClean can help you assess your building’s IAQ and . Optimize Fresh Air Ventilation - Effectively bringing in and circulating clean outdoor air.

- Effectively bringing in and circulating clean outdoor air. Enhance Air Filtration and Cleaning - Using central HVAC systems and in-room air purification devices.

Get The Community Engaged - Communicating with building occupants to increase awareness, commitment, and participation in improving indoor air quality and health outcomes.

AeroClean is committed to help businesses and organizations meet the federal guidelines addressed above to collectively improve IAQ for a healthier and safer world, so work, play, and life keeps going. For more information about AeroClean technology and Pūrgo™ systems, visit: www.AeroClean.com .

About AeroClean Technologies:

AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air sanitization products called, Pūrgo™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, our solutions are medical grade, eradicating viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

