Aemetis Signs Six-Year Agreement with Trillium to Supply Dairy Renewable Natural Gas

CUPERTINO, CA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. ( AMTX), a renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced today that its Aemetis Biogas Services subsidiary has signed a six-year supply agreement with Trillium to provide an estimated 600,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas (RNG) to be used as transportation fuel in California. The RNG replaces up to the equivalent of 4.3 million gallons of diesel fuel, primarily used in heavy duty passenger and cargo vehicles.

“Trillium’s mission is to help customers meet their ESG goals, and providing RNG is a big part of that,” said Ryan Erickson, vice president of Trillium. “We’re excited to partner with Aemetis to use biogas to get drivers back on the road quickly and safely.”

Aemetis completed Phase 1 of the Central Dairy Digester network in 2020 with two fully operational digesters and four miles of pipeline. The biogas from Phase 1 has been used as process energy at the Aemetis Keyes biorefinery to reduce the facility’s dependency on petroleum-based natural gas and to decrease the carbon intensity (CI) of fuel ethanol produced.

Phase 2 of the network consists of a centralized biogas upgrading facility, a utility gas pipeline interconnection unit, 10 dairy digesters and 32 miles of additional pipeline which are planned to be completed by Q4 2022. Aemetis plans to have more than 60 digesters built and operating by the end of 2026 which are designed to produce approximately 1.6 million MMBtu of RNG per year, displacing approximately 12.5 million gallons of diesel per year.

Aemetis has completed construction and is currently commissioning the centralized gas cleanup facility and utility gas interconnect located at the Keyes Ethanol biorefinery where dairy biogas will be upgraded to RNG and injected into the utility pipeline through an interconnection with Pacific Gas and Electric. Upon receiving pathway certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the fuel is scheduled to begin deliveries to Trillium in late 2022.

“We are excited to announce our initial RNG supply agreement with Trillium, one of the largest distributors of RNG vehicle fuel in the United States,” said Andy Foster, President of Aemetis Biogas. “As a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, Trillium has a long and respected history of providing valuable products to the transportation sector. We are pleased to supply our below zero carbon intensity RNG fuel to Trillium’s extensive network of fueling facilities across California and look forward to a long-term relationship with this innovative, industry-leading company,” added Foster.

Aemetis has a mission to transform traditional petroleum-based energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. The company has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today’s infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon fuels that can “drop in” to be used in truck, airplane, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

About Trillium

Trillium, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, is a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, specializing in fuel supply, design, installation and operation for innovative energy solutions. Trillium’s alternative fuels offerings include compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as well as low carbon energy supply from renewable natural gas (RNG), solar installations and on-site electricity generation. For more than 20 years, Trillium has exceeded customer expectations by delivering superior quality, reliability and dependability at more than 200 alternative fueling stations nationwide. Trillium specializes in designing, building and operating these facilities and provides 24/7 maintenance services for various types of professional fleets. To learn more, visit loves.com/Trillium.

