Rain Therapeutics to Present on Milademetan at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

NEWARK, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), ("Rain"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced it will be presenting three posters highlighting its oral mouse double minute 2 (MDM2) inhibitor, milademetan, at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, Illinois, June 3–7, 2022.



Additional presentation details can be found below:

Title: Using CDKN2A loss in the context of wildtype TP53 to predict sensitivity for the MDM2 inhibitor milademetan Abstract Number: 3136 Presenter: Vijaya G. Tirunagaru, Ph.D., Sr. Vice President and Head of Research, Rain Therapeutics, Newark, CA Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Poster Number: 128 Date/Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT





Title: MANTRA: A randomized, multicenter, phase 3 study of the MDM2 inhibitor milademetan (RAIN-32) versus trabectedin in patients with dedifferentiated liposarcomas Abstract Number: TPS11589 (Trial in Progress Poster) Presenter: Mrinal M. Gounder, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical College Poster Session: Sarcoma Poster Number: 489b Date/Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT





Title: MANTRA-2: A phase 2 study of the MDM2 inhibitor milademetan in patients with TP53-wild type and MDM2-amplified advanced or metastatic solid tumors Abstract Number: TPS3165 (Trial in Progress Poster) Presenter: Ecaterina Elena Dumbrava, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Poster Number: 149b Date/Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT

Copies of each poster will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentations and will be archived on the Rain website.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Media Contact

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

+1.646.597.6989

[email protected]