VYNE Therapeutics to Present at HC Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Iain Stuart, Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the HC Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference on May 25, 2022. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.



HC Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference – Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/f49ba6f9-4835-4fb5-9a1c-0c341c71da26 *a replay will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days, following the presentation

Please contact your HC Wainwright & Co. representative if you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting during the conference.



For more information about the HC Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference, please refer to the conference website.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary pipeline includes FMX114 for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, and access to a library of bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors licensed from In4Derm Limited. The BET inhibitor platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BETi) and VYN202 (selective-BETi) and access to a library of (BET) domain inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

[email protected]

Tyler Zeronda

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

908-458-9106

[email protected]