electroCore to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Goldberger, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and LD Micro Invitational Conference.



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM EDT

Webcast: H.C. Wainwright Webcast



LD Micro Invitational Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM PDT

Virtual Viewers: Livestream



Following the conferences, a webcast replay of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, electroCore .