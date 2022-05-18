Dice Offers Social Profiles Through TalentSearch License to Provide Tech Recruiters with Comprehensive Access to Qualified Candidates

PR Newswire

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech career marketplace Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. brand (NYSE: DHX) today announced that social profiles from open web data are available to all new and existing clients through a license to the TalentSearchTM sourcing platform. The combination of Dice's existing database, together with its proprietary curated social profiles, provides recruiters with immediate access to one of the largest and deepest collections of technology professionals available. The social profiles will now display by default in searches completed through TalentSearch.

"We believe TalentSearch is already a uniquely effective tool for tech recruiters to source the best candidates for their clients. By adding social profiles, we are making the sourcing process even more efficient, ensuring that TalentSearch is the only solution recruiters need to achieve their candidate search goals," said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice. "We know the current environment is challenging for our clients, and we will continue to innovate and deliver greater value in support of their continued success."

Social Profiles are technologist profiles created by aggregating publicly available data on the open web. After data is collected by brokers, the Dice team compiles, validates and refines the data into robust tech candidate profiles, each of which includes valuable career-related background information and competencies, as well as at least one form of contact information. While many organizations charge a fee for offering aggregated social profiles, Dice provides access to these profiles as part of a license to the TalentSearch platform.

With Social Profiles, Dice clients can:

Reach more active and passive technologist candidates for each open role

Easily narrow searches to more relevant candidates through AI, such as IntelliSearch alerts and "Likely to Switch" signals

Avoid paying for other platforms that aggregate social profiles using open web data, and eliminate the need to add another vendor to their recruiting process

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) brand.



About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

