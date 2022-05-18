ABF Freight Service Centers Receive President's Quality Awards For Superior Performance

PR Newswire

ArcBest LTL carrier ABF Freight recognizes five of its top performing service centers

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced that five of its ABF Freight® service centers have been honored with the President's Quality Award for their commitment to extraordinary customer care in 2021.

The prestigious President's Quality Award recognizes ABF service centers that exemplified the Quality Process the previous year. This is the highest honor an ABF service center can receive.

Recipients for the 2021 President's Quality Awards include service centers located in: Ocala, Florida; Hickory, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; South Chicago, Illinois; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"Because we believe our customers deserve excellent service, nearly 40 years ago, ABF formalized a Quality Process that gives our employees the resources they need to identify and eliminate potential problems," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "The teams at these five service centers have risen to the challenge, and their dedication to quality has resulted in safe freight handling and a great customer experience. I am very proud of their commitment to excellence."

The ABF Quality Process, which is based on principles first introduced by the late Philip Crosby, is engrained in the company's culture. ABF employees receive ongoing education on how to serve customers in a helpful, efficient, innovative and error-free manner through quality seminars, job-skills training, focus groups and designated quality improvement teams.

ABF Freight has presented the annual President's Quality Award since 1993. To determine recipients of the award, all ABF service centers undergo yearly performance evaluations that include a nomination process, a safety audit and an on-site quality validation audit by an internal Quality Committee. The evaluation process gauges resource management, damage/loss prevention, customer satisfaction and other key performance indicators.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with nearly 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

