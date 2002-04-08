G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. ( GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that Jack Bailey, G1’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a virtual corporate presentation during the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference. The presentation will become available at 7:00 AM EDT on May 24, 2022. This meeting is being held in person and virtually; the webcast of G1’s presentation will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.



About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contacts:

Will Roberts

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

919-907-1944

[email protected]