LCID Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Lucid Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Lucid Group, Inc. ( LCID). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Lucid securities between November 15, 2021 and February 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Lucid class-action lawsuit alleges that, as Lucid transitioned into a publicly-traded company, defendants assured investors that Lucid would produce 577 EVs in 2021, 20,000 EVs in 2022, and 49,000 EVs in 2023 (including 12,000 of the Project Gravity SUV, which would launch that year). Indeed, the defendants repeatedly assured investors that Lucid’s production capacity was rapidly increasing and that Lucid would reach its production targets. However, as the Lucid class-action lawsuit alleges, the defendants overstated Lucid’s production capabilities while concealing that “extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges” were hampering Lucid’s operations from the start of the Class Period.

On February 28, 2022, Lucid admitted that it: (1) had only delivered approximately 125 EVs in 2021 and still had only produced approximately 400 EVs by February 28, 2022; (2) would only produce between 12,000 and 14,000 EVs in 2022; and (3) would delay the launch of the Lucid Gravity until 2024. Defendant Rawlinson attributed the slashed production outlook to “the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges [Lucid] encountered.”

