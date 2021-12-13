Sitka Intercepts 107.5 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold From Surface Including 2.0 Metres of 35.60 g/t Gold at its RC Gold Project in Yukon

PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022
VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-22-024 ("Hole 24"), the third drill hole completed during the Company's 2022 winter exploration program at its road accessible, district-scale RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located within the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt (see Figure 1). Four diamond drill holes were completed during the 2022 winter drilling program (DDRCCC-22-022 to DDRCCC-22-025) for a total of 1,242.8 metres. Drilling is expected to resume at the RC Gold Project in the next couple of weeks utilizing two drill rigs that will be focused on the newly discovered Blackjack Zone.
Gold assay highlights from DDRCCC-22-024 include:
- 107.5 m of 1.44 g/t Au from 4.5 m to 112.0 m in hole DDRCCC-22-024 including:
- 66.0m of 2.11 g/t Au from 16.0 m including,
- 1.0 m of 3.76 g/t Au from 24.0 m,
- 1.0 m of 7.92 g/t Au from 66.0 m and,
- 2.0 m of 35.60 g/t Au from 80.0 m.
Hole 24 was collared from the same setups as Hole 21 & 23, but was drilled to the west on an azimuth of 277 degrees, with a dip of -48 to a depth of 204 metres. The hole collared and remained in multiphase intrusive rock associated with the most consistent mineralization encountered to date at the BlackJack zone, to a depth of 52.4 metres where it crossed the BlackJack Fault. Below the fault, a mixed sequence of well mineralized metasedimentary country rocks and multiphase intrusive sills was encountered to a depth of 114.6 metres before transitioning into weakly mineralized metasedimentary country rock. Visible gold was also observed throughout the drill hole (Figure 5).
The 2022 winter drilling program was focused in the area of the Blackjack Zone which was first intersected by DDRCCC-21-021 (Hole 21). The Blackjack Zone occurs within the Saddle West Zone where the Blackjack Fault obliquely intersects an east-west trending extensional corridor that is defined by abundant lamprophyre dykes and a large gold-in-soil anomaly of >100 ppb and >500 ppb that covers an area of 2 kilometres by 500 metres between the Saddle West, Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger Zones (Figure 2). This extensional corridor controls the emplacement of the Saddle and Eiger intrusive stocks. The large gold-in-soil anomaly is still open in all directions and drilling to date within this corridor has demonstrated the potential for a continuous zone of gold mineralization. In addition to the classic intrusion hosted gold mineralization consisting of sheeted veins within intrusive host rocks intersected in Hole 21, similar to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine(2) and Kinross's Fort Knox Gold Mine(1), Hole 24 demonstrates significant gold mineralization in the surrounding metasedimentary rocks, including 2 metres of 35.6 g/t Au that was encountered, similar to Banyan Gold's 3.99 M oz Au AurMac Project(5). The winter drilling program continues to advance our understanding of the project and the company awaits the results of the last winter drill hole currently being processed at the lab with great anticipation as we prepare to complete a planned 10,000 metre drill program this summer.
Hole ID
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Interval* (m)
Au (g/t)
DDRCCC-22-024
277
-47
204
4.5
112.00
107.5
1.44
including
16.00
82.00
66.00
2.11
including
24.00
35.00
11.00
3.76
including
66.00
67.00
1.00
7.92
including
80.00
82.00
2.00
35.60
*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time
Hole ID
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Interval* (m)
Au (g/t)
DDRCCC-21-021
320
-45
367.5
6.0
226.1
220.1
1.17
including
11.0
187.0
176.0
1.27
including
43.0
71.0
28.0
1.36
including
80.8
184.0
103.2
1.61
including
80.8
81.0
0.2
35.7
including
81.0
81.5
0.5
9.81
Including
120.0
170.5
50.5
2.08
including
120.0
126.1
6.1
4.3
including
123.6
126.1
2.5
6.13
including
150.0
170.5
20.5
2.85
DDRCCC-22-022
320
-45
364.6
46.0
319.0
273.0
0.52
including
48.0
85.0
37.0
0.76
193.0
317.0
124.0
0.81
253.0
315.0
62.0
1.21
253.0
267.0
14.0
3.85
313.0
315.0
2.0
6.36
314.0
315.0
1.0
10.15
DDRCCC-22-023
320
-61.5
285.0
4.2
210
205.8
1.01
including
46.0
137.0
91.0
1.61
47.0
48.0
1.0
10.95
68.0
69.0
1.0
13.65
125.0
126.0
1.0
16.80
*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time
Sitka Gold inherited a wealth of historical and current data from these properties from work spanning the last 40 years. Recent exploration work and the compilation of historical data have defined several mineralized zones with both bulk tonnage, intrusion-related gold deposit targets and high-grade, vein- and breccia-hosted gold targets. The RC Gold Project also has a common border with Victoria Gold's Clear Creek property at its western boundary and Florin Resources' Florin Gold property at its northern boundary.
(1)
Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018. https://s2.q4cdn.com/496390694/files/doc_downloads/2018/Fort-Knox-June-2018-Technical-Report.pdf
(2)
Goodwin R, Gray P, Jutras M, Tang S, Wilbur S. Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. JDS Energy & Mining Inc. December 6, 2019.
(3)
Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020.
(4)
Simpson R. Florin Gold Project NI43-101 Technical Report. Geosim Services Inc. April 21, 2021.
(5)
Banyan Gold News Release Dated May 17, 2022 (Technical Report to be filed within 45 days of news release)
Sitka is currently conducting a planned 10,000 metre diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon where the last hole drilled in 2021 (Hole 21) resulted in the discovery of a new gold zone (the Blackjack zone) and returned 220.1 metres averaging 1.17 g/t gold from surface including 50.5 metres of 2.08 g/t gold (see news release dated February 17, 2022). A drill rig and contractor has also been secured to complete up to 5,000 feet of drilling its Alpha Gold Property in Nevada where drilling is anticipated to begin in Q2 of 2022.
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
