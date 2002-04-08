Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN), at its meeting on May 18, 2022, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share payable June 17, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 49 facilities in 24 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

ti?nf=ODU0NTgxMCM0OTI2MDYxIzUwMDA2NjczOA==
Hawkins-Inc-.png
Contact:        Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp        
                Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
                612/331-6910                
                [email protected]
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus