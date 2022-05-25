LifeStance to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ( LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming UBS Global Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted at the Lotte New York Palace.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, J. Michael Bruff, CFO, and Danish Qureshi, Chief Growth Officer

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Time: 7:45 a.m. (Eastern time)

Moderated by: Kevin Caliendo

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.