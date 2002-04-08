Rebecca H. Tadikonda Appointed to Executive Vice President, Strategy and Innovation at Athene Holding; A Newly Created Role in Response to Athene's Rapid Growth

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) announced today that Rebecca H. Tadikonda, formerly Executive Vice President, Head of MetLife Holdings, has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP), Strategy and Innovation at Athene, effective May 18. In this newly created role, Ms. Tadikonda will focus on strategy and innovation to accelerate the company’s growth even further.



Grant Kvalheim, President of Athene and CEO and President of Athene USA, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca Tadikonda as our new EVP of Strategy and Innovation. Rebecca has a wealth of experience driving strategic growth and establishing new markets that she can bring to bear for Athene.”

Mr. Kvalheim continued, “Athene has disrupted the retirement services business by re-imagining what our business can be and aggressively pursuing that vision. Along our path, we have been fueled by creativity and innovation in all aspects of the business, and as a result of the scale we’ve achieved—and our merger with Apollo—we felt it was time to hire a senior leader to focus on extending our expertise into new avenues. Rebecca’s track record and experience in this realm will help fuel additional innovation in our company. I look forward to working with her as we continue to grow our business.”

Prior to her most recent role at MetLife Holdings, Ms. Tadikonda also served as MetLife’s Head of Strategic Growth Markets in Asia, leading businesses in China, India and Southeast Asia, and Chief Strategy Officer. She has also held positions at Bain & Company, DHL Worldwide and Verisign, driving growth through various consumer transformation, customer strategy and customer acquisition programs.

Ms. Tadikonda has an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Dartmouth College.

“I am excited to join Athene amid a time of such incredible growth and opportunity,” said Ms. Tadikonda. “I look forward to digging in and building upon the substantial strategic innovation that pervades the company.”

About Athene

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services with total assets of $246.1 billion as of March 31, 2022, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

