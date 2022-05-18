EMPIRE STATE BUILDING HONORS THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.'S 50TH BIRTHDAY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ESTATE OF THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

PR Newswire

Celebrations include a tower lighting and ceremony, and a life-size photorealistic avatar of B.I.G. on the building's 80th Floor

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced plans to mark the 50th birthday of The Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie) – aka Christopher Wallace – with celebrations that will include a tower lighting and ceremony with participation from his friends and family.

"From one icon to another, the Empire State Building is honored to celebrate the life and legacy of the Notorious B.I.G. with an authentic experience for his family, friends, and fans in the heart of New York City," said Abigail Rickards, senior vice president of marketing, public relations, and digital at the Empire State Building. "Fans will have a unique opportunity to connect with two New York City icons for a once in a lifetime experience."

ESB Lights for B.I.G . – On May 21 – what would have been Wallace's 50 th birthday – the Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in a dynamic red and white flashing light show, with a crown and the number "50" rotating in the building's mast. The building will host a special lighting ceremony with his children T'yanna Wallace and Christopher Wallace, Jr. , his mother Ms. Voletta Wallace , and close friends James Lloyd (Lil' Cease), Kimberly Denise Jones (Lil' Kim), Faith Evans , and Jason Terrance Phillips (Jadakiss) on May 20 .

– The Empire State Building Observatory Experience will feature a life-size, photorealistic avatar of B.I.G. on the 80 Floor on and . The avatar photobooth will be available for guest viewing and photographs from 4 p.m.–9 p.m. each night. Only at ESB – On Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 , from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. , the Empire State Building will host a pop-up cart to feature exclusive Notorious B.I.G. merch sold only at the Observatory. The pop-up will offer limited-edition hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts. The cart will also allow an exclusive pre-order opportunity for the Notorious B.I.G. 8-LP Box Set – slated for release on June 10 – and Biggie's 11x platinum album Life After Death cassette for purchase.

The Empire State Building Observatory's celebration of this genuine New York City cultural icon will be joined by the Estate of the Notorious B.I.G., Rhino Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Atlantic Records.

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience recently underwent a top-to-bottom reimagination that added a dedicated guest entrance, a digital and tactile museum that celebrates the icon from the moment it was conceived to its current place in pop culture, and a completely re-imagined 102nd Floor Observatory. More information about the Empire State Building and its Observatory Experience can be found at www.esbnyc.com .

