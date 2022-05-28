Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of VSAT, BKI, SIMO, and SWCH

NEW YORK, May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Viasat, Inc. ( VSAT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the the proposed acquisition of Inmarsat by VSAT. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement Inmarsat’s shareholders would receive $850 million total in cash and 46.36 million newly issued VSAT shares.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Black Knight, Inc. (: BKI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BKI to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SIMO to MaxLinear, Inc. for $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock for each share of SIMO owned.

Switch, Inc. (: SWCH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SWCH to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. for $34.25 in cash per share of SWCH owned.

