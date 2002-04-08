Verano Announces the Opening of MÜV Ocala, the Company's 47th Florida Location

MÜV Ocala is located at 3701 SW College Road, a busy thoroughfare with an average daily traffic count of 43,500 vehicles 1

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV Ocala on Friday, May 20, the Company’s 47th Florida dispensary and 98th nationwide. MÜV Ocala, located at 3701 SW College Road, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., local time.

MÜV Ocala is located in Marion County, a rapidly growing area that experienced a population increase of 13.5% from 2010 to 2021. Ocala was also recently named the sixth fastest-growing city in the United States3.

“We are thrilled to open MÜV Ocala, another convenient location for central Florida medical cannabis patients to access our suite of high-quality products,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “Ocala has experienced significant population expansion in recent years, and we look forward to growing alongside the area’s flourishing medical cannabis community for years to come.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at muvfl.com or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about MÜV Ocala medical cannabis dispensary, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

1 Florida Department of Transportation

2 Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research

3 U.S. News & World Report