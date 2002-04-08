Veritas Farms Launches New Full Spectrum CBD Functional Product Line

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. ( VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production and distribution of full spectrum hemp oil products with CBD and other naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the launch of our new purpose-built product line designed to target a wide variety of common health conditions, supported with additional dietary supplements.



According to data insights from New Frontier, only 18% of consumers purchase CBD for general health and wellness. 82% of consumers purchase CBD products for a specific need or condition. The hemp plant produces between 80 and 100 different cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBN, terpenes, and flavonoids. While many of the CBD products on the market today contain only a single cannabinoid (CBD), Veritas Farms products are full spectrum, utilizing the full benefits of the entire hemp plant. By modifying the cannabinoid potency levels and supplementing with natural botanicals and adaptogens that have a proven benefit for certain health conditions, Veritas has been able to scientifically engineer a functional line of products that is specific to the needs of the consumers. The new line consists of six products including Stress Relief, Muscle & Joint Relief, Sleep Support, Immunity Boost, Heart Health, and Energy Boost.

Stephen Johnson, president & CEO of Veritas Farms, Inc., commented, “Since 2015, Veritas has successfully offered a variety of hemp oil products to promote general health and wellness for our customers. However, the world has changed over the past few years and the needs of our customers have changed with it. It’s not one size fits all and consumers are looking for solutions to specific needs like stress, immunity, sleep, heart health, muscle relief, etc., and they are concerned about putting pharmaceuticals and other chemicals into their bodies. They are looking for a more natural way to achieve a better quality of life. This new product line does just that!”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. ( VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products, all made in the USA, under its Veritas Farms™ brand.

Veritas Farms full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, skincare, and pet products in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com .

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

Toll-Free: (833) 691-4367

E-mail: [email protected]

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Social Media

Instagram: www.instagram.com/veritasfarmsofficial/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VeritasFarmsOfficial/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/veritasfarms/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/theveritasfarms

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.